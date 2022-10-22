Of Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hannah and Evan Jenkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hadley Jane Jenkins, born Thursday.
Stephanie Arnold and Erin Reiss, of Lewiston, a son, Daniel Kyle Reiss, born Friday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lacee Anderson and Steven Young.
Granted
Amber Michelle Evans and Andrew Christopher Evans.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Lainey M. Ripley, 24, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, credited with one day served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,388.50.
Troy J. Munstermann, 51, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, credited with two days served, supervised probation 12-24 months, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,352.50 in fees.
Joel R. Quay, 33, of Peck, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, credited with one day served, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation 12-24 months, driver’s license suspended 120 day and pay $1,388.50 in fees.
Travis J. Patterson, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended, credited with one day serve, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Oliver J, Taylor, 46, of Craigmont, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 31.
Kimberlee A. Perrigo, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 14.
Carri R. Junes, 45, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 14.
