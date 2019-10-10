Of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lillian Sweringen and Zachary Roy, of Lewiston, a daughter, Velicia Thalia-Kay Madeiros, born Tuesday.
Julianna Escalante and Nehemiah Bishop, of Clarkston, a son, Barrett Daniel Bishop, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Douglas Howard Thompson and Jamie Michelle Schwartz, both of Lewiston.
Travis Charles Jared and Milysa Marie Klaus, both of Lewiston.
Nicholas James Johnson and Ashleigh Jordan Bieker, both of Cottonwood.
Asotin County
Matthew Erik Thornton and Catherine Katelnikoff, both of Olympia.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kimberely D. Czmowski-Chambers and Cody L. Chambers
Elizabeth Tamara Wallace and Charles Ray Wallace
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Sally R. Rhoan, 25, 1309 Birch Ave., Lewiston, DUI, fined $510, sentenced to two years’ probation, problem-solving DUI court and driver’s license suspended for two years.
Jack L. Bringman Jr., 52, 3624 23rd St., Lewiston, DUI, fined $1,202.50, sentenced to 10 days jail, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Carolyn M. Storey, 65, 1832 Alder Court, Lewiston, DUI, fined $1,388.50, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Nathan C. Babcock, 41, 2323 Reservoir Road, Clarkston, DUI, fined $1,202.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Jacob E. Spray, 31, 2125 Northwest Turner Drive, Pullman, DUI, fined $1,202.50, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Dakota R. Dudra, 24, 2034 Alder Ave., Lewiston, DUI fined $966.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Jessica M. Simmons, 34, 931 Parade Ave., Lewiston, DUI, fined $1,138.50, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.
Wyatt W. Neal, 21, 843 Second St., Clarkston, DUI fined $866.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Cody J. Horton, 37, Pomeroy, pleaded innocent to possession of a stolen vehicle.
Alea D. Henderson, 30, Winlock, Wash., pleaded innocent to theft of a motor vehicle.
Tristan C. Evans, 22, 538 10th St., Clarkston, felony harassment, domestic violence, sentenced to one year and one day in prison.
Susan D. O’Harra, 56, no current address, pleaded innocent to three counts of third-degree assault.
Daniel D. Hanik, 36, 1340 16th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to violation of a court order, domestic violence.
Nathaniel J. Mundell, 36, 1224.5 Burrell Ave., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of buprenorphine.
Christopher E. Kennedy, 26, 505 Del Sol Lane, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Tina Kernan
Tyrin L. W. Taylor, 20, 908 Second St., Clarkston, harrassment, third-degree assault, bail jumping, sentenced to 90 days in jail under First Time Offender Waiver, with credit for 90 days served.
Kenneth D. Warnock, 30, 1500 10th St., Clarkston, first-degree identity theft, two counts second-degree identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 30.75 months in prison, followed by 30.75 months of community custody.
Jason D. Vaughn, 44, Asotin, pleaded innocent to delivery of methamphetamine.