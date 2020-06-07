Of Friday, June 5, 2020
Lawsuits
Gordon Bennett and Tatiana Bennett have filed suit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Thain Properties LLC for alleged injuries and damages in an amount to be proved at trial arising from a June 14, 2019, incident in Lewiston where the family was on a porch that collapsed on a property they rented from the defendant.
Traffic Accidents
The driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima was south bound on Fifth Street in Lewiston on Thursday at 2:53 p.m. when the driver was distracted while looking at the air conditioning controls and began to veer right. The driver drove off the roadway and initially struck a tree branch, then accelerated and struck a mailbox and continued forward, hitting a parked 1998 Dodge pickup. No one was taken to the hospital, but a passenger in the Altima complained of back pain.
Crime Reports
The hood and front bumper on a 2019 Dodge Challenger was reported damaged by an epoxy or Gorilla glue in an incident of vandalism on the 800 block of Linden Avenue. The damage is estimated at $1,900
Of Saturday, June 6, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Charlaine and Zachary Heideman of Lewiston, a daughter, Natalia Adalyn Heideman, born Friday.