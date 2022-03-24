Of Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelsee and Matthew Grubb, of Clarkston, a daughter, Brynlee Michelle Grubb, born Tuesday.
Jacquelyn and Caleb Burnett, of Harpster, a son, Canaan Lee Burnett, born Tuesday.
Jessica and Matthew Klein, of Lewiston, a daughter, Beulah Rose Klein, born Tuesday.
Victoria Barnes and Dustin Brown, of Lewiston, a son, Dawson Fisher Brown, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Scott William Lovejoy and Michele Jean Foster, both of Clarkston.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Mihaly J. Racz, 25, transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft. Next court appearance is April 4.
Mathew A. Pilkington, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Christopher C. Bond, 35, Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Albert H.O. Powaukee, 38, Clarkston, first-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 19 days in jail, credit for 19 days served.
Crime Reports
Two bicycles valued at $500 each were reported stolen from the Granite Lake RV Park in Clarkston.
A six-foot painter’s ladder, BMX Mongoose bicycle and a cement Japanese lawn art valued at $550 were reported stolen from a backyard on the 400 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.
A 50-inch Panasonic TV valued at $400 was reported stolen from a recreational vehicle parked at Travelland RV on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.
Assorted hand tools valued at $500 were reported stolen from a residence on the 1400 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston.