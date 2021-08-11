Of Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lindsey and Timothy Kelly of Pomeroy, a daughter, Rayla Jean Kelly, born Sunday.
Hannah Dudra of Clarkston, a son, Cooper Erickson Dahlberg, born Sunday.
Sara and Brian O’Kelley of Lewiston, a son, Colten Shaun O’Kelley, born Sunday.
Alyson and Cooper Wilks of Clarkston, a daughter, Reagan Ann Wilks, born Sunday.
Acacia and Michael Valli of Lewiston, a daughter, Aniya Mae Valli, born Monday.
Ashely and Jordan Brown of Lewiston, a son, Grayson Jedrick-Todd Brown, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gavin Makenzie Dunaway and Harlee Lynn Faller, both of Lewiston.
Nathan Bradley Bailey and Nichole Christine Huminsky, both of Lewiston.
Alex Cosino Hinton and Trish Renee Frost, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Donna Winther and Scott Winther.
Granted
Nathan Miller and Cassandra Miller.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Trevor L. Pease, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 12.
Matthew R. Tournay, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 12.
Richard C. Vincent, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 26.
Andrew L. Foster, 35, of Garfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 19.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Darek W. Whitman, 20, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Kasey D. Williams, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended in lieu of up to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Miguel A. Martinez, 32, of Pasco, Wash., plead guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kelly J. Giese, 53, of Genesee, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Judge Karin Seubert
Levi M.C. Pettingill, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kassidy E. Flynn, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service in lieu of one day in jail, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Brittney M. Raney, 31, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI and injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 165 suspended, 120 hours community service in lieu of 10 days jail and credit for five days served, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and court costs.
Bryan J. Ambroson, 40, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Johnny A. Scroggins Jr., 53, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 36 days jail with credit for 36 days served, driver’s license suspended 90 days and court costs.
Johnson M. Ancheta, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI and injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended and credit for two days served, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.