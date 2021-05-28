Of Thursday, May 27, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kimberly Czmowski and Shawn Robeson of Clarkston, a daughter, Zoey Olivia Rose Robeson, born Tuesday.

Taelor and Casey Zeimantz of Lewiston, a son, Truett Matthew Bradlee Zeimantz, born Wednesday.

Jaimie and Daniel Mattoon of Lewiston, a son, Cohen Clarence Mattoon, born Wednesday.

Alyssa Slusher and Colton Neal of Lewiston, a son, Crew Carter Neal, born Wednesday.

Santia and Joshua Arthur Sr. of Lapwai, a daughter, Simone Taayammima Arthur, born Thursday.

Of Thursday, May 20, 2021

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

John B. White, 38, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in heroin, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.

Brad J. Sawyer, 54, of Torrance, Calif., charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.

Kayla Baden, 33, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking in heroin, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.

Kris E. Bell, 54, of Moscow, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine). Preliminary hearing set for June 2.

Teresa Breshears, 46, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), introduction of a contraband into a correctional facility and being a persistent violator, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.

