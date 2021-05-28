Of Thursday, May 27, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kimberly Czmowski and Shawn Robeson of Clarkston, a daughter, Zoey Olivia Rose Robeson, born Tuesday.
Taelor and Casey Zeimantz of Lewiston, a son, Truett Matthew Bradlee Zeimantz, born Wednesday.
Jaimie and Daniel Mattoon of Lewiston, a son, Cohen Clarence Mattoon, born Wednesday.
Alyssa Slusher and Colton Neal of Lewiston, a son, Crew Carter Neal, born Wednesday.
Santia and Joshua Arthur Sr. of Lapwai, a daughter, Simone Taayammima Arthur, born Thursday.
Of Thursday, May 20, 2021
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
John B. White, 38, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in heroin, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Brad J. Sawyer, 54, of Torrance, Calif., charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Kayla Baden, 33, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking in heroin, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Kris E. Bell, 54, of Moscow, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine). Preliminary hearing set for June 2.
Teresa Breshears, 46, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), introduction of a contraband into a correctional facility and being a persistent violator, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for June 2.