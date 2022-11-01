Of Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Divorces
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 12:31 am
Nez Perce County
Filed
Randi Brown and Levi Brown.
Granted
Danielle L. Wendt and Jeffrey Allen Wendt.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Carrie L. Miller, 47, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 364 days jail, credited with 291 days served and pay $285.50 in fees.
Tyson W. Paine, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced 2-3 years jail with 30 days discretionary, felony probation five years and pay $245.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Mechelle L. Flatt, 53, of Dayton, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 7.
Judge Michelle Evans
Erin E. Parks, 45, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing Nov. 7.
Crime Reports
An Apple iPad valued at $180 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Walmart in Clarkston.
Slashed tires were reported on the 1100 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated $500.
A 5-pound dumbbell was reportedly thrown through a front window on the 1200 block of Ninth Street in Clarkston. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
Three tires valued at $150 each were reported slashed on the 800 block of Sycamore Street in Clarkston.
A gun valued at $300 was reported stolen on the 600 block of Libby Street in Clarkston.
