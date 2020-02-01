Of Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Lacey and Taylor Richardson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Remington Elaine Richardson, born Thursday.
Rachel and Levi Frost, of Anatone, a son, Colson Ridge Frost, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dustin George Derrick and Jennifer Nyx Feldmann, both of Peck.
Crime Reports
The back window of a 2018 Dodge Durango was reported broken out in an incident of vandalism on the 3600 block of 18th Street E in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.
A rag was stuffed into the air intake and was sucked through the motor of a 1999 Ford F-350 in an incident of vandalism on the 800 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston. The damage was estimated at $1,600.
The passenger window of a 1999 Subaru Legacy was reported shot out by a BB gun on the 3100 block of North-South Highway in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $300.