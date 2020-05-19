Of Monday, May 18, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Patrick Allan Lacey and Jennifer Maureen Ellis, both of Lewiston.
Rylan Tully Rickett, of Lewiston, and Renae Anne Meyer, of Coeur d’Alene.
Randy Michael Anderson, of Clarkston, and Tonya Marie Routt, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Trystin L. Krueger against James R. Krueger
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Dylan A. Goodrich, 24, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for May 27.
Crime Reports
An email fraud was reported on the 1700 block of Burrell Drive in Lewiston. A fraudulent email address that appeared to be an email address from a person the reporting party knew from the Lewiston Little League successfully defrauded the complainant of $400 in iTunes gift cards.
Two bicycles were reported stolen from the 2900 block of Magnolia Street in Lewiston. The bikes were a white and brown Rebel Mongoose and a purple Mongoose. Total value of the bikes was $700.
The windshield on a 1994 Dodge Spirit was reported bashed in on the 1200 block of Burrell Avenue in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $300.