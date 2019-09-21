Of Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Lattishia Lockman and Jacob Anderson, of Lewiston, a son, Weston James Anderson, born Thursday.

ChaeLynn and Chad Long, of Lewiston, a daughter, Charlee Emma Long, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Thomas Venere and Vanessa Marie Agrusa, both of Lewiston.

Brent Lee Broncheau and Melissa Renae Lezcano, both of Culdesac.

Jared Danial Hardings and Shandra Lyn Shadduck, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Andrew Daniel Knoll and Angela Marie Everitt, both of Lewiston.

