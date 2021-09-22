Of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Constance Johnson-Blair and Andrew Hansel, of Clarkston, a son, Sawyer Wayne Hansel, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Robert Frank Morris and Colleen Louise Clough, both of Clarkston.
Justin Stowe Zeliff and Brittany Elaine Spencer, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jennifer Simental and Joel Simental.
Sheree Dunbarr and Scott Dunbarr.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Basel Abdullah and Ranae Abdullah.
Kristi Uptagrafft and Robert Uptagrafft.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Shaun L. McArthur, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Sept. 29.
Sydney L. Bradley, 30, of Ahsahka, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.
Nicole M. Dimitry, 43, of Ahsahka, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours community service, restitution and court costs.
Loyal O. Dickson III, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.
Rocky L. Allen, 39, of Genesee, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Codee R. Dominguez, 41, of Pasco, Wash., charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Trevis L. Green Jr., 60, of Anatone, conspiracy to commit possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, sentenced to 60 days in jail, eligible for electronic home monitoring.
Joshua O. Klein, 43, of Clarkston, second-degree arson, sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Judge Tina Kernan
Jason L. Sullivan, 36, of Clarkston, first-degree theft, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, sentenced to 55 days in jail, credit for 25 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Sarah L. Painter, 27, of Kamiah, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, DUI, sentenced to 24 days in jail, credit for all time served.