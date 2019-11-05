Of Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Levi Dean Paige and Tessa M. Reeves-Wichman, both of Weippe.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Michelle Evans
William T. Teal, 67, pleaded innocent to DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors; pretrial Nov. 19.
Steven R. Miller, 47, pleaded innocent to violation of no-contact order, a misdemeanor; pretrial Nov. 19.
Joshua H. Jabeth, 31, pleaded innocent to domestic battery and false imprisonment, misdemeanor; pretrial Nov. 19.
Joyce R. Kamoye, 26, pleaded innocent to DUI and resisting or obstructing officers, misdemeanors; pretrial, Nov. 26.
Geoffery L. Cloud Scott, 28, pleaded innocent to possession of controlled substance, a felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; ordered to the custody of the sheriff.
Fire Calls
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Lewiston Tribune at 505 Capital St., Lewiston, at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. The alarm was apparently caused when a sudden increase in water pressure from the city’s pipes triggered a water flow alarm in the Tribune’s system. After firefighters inspected the building, the newspaper’s staff was able to return to work a little after 3 p.m.