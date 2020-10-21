Of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Corina and Gary Brown, of Lewiston, a daughter, Clare Jolene Brown, born Friday.
Anne Stegner and Brian Wassmuth, of Lewiston, a son, Wallace Edward Wassmuth, born Saturday.
Siobhan and Turner Papworth, of Lewiston, a daughter, Penny Alberta Papworth, born Saturday.
Christine Garcia and Bradly Brown Jr., of Clarkston, a son, Gavin Patrick Garcia Brown, born Saturday.
Jeri Lindholm and Seth Winters, of Clarkston, a daughter, Tesla Rose Winters, born Saturday.
Jolistia Calfrobe and Cody Begay, of Culdesac, a daughter, Edeena Colista Calfrobe-Begay, born Monday.
Morien Byrd and Mathew Eddy of Asotin, a son, Davin Dale Eddy, born Tuesday.
Jacey and Caleb Stedman of Lewiston, a son, David Preston Stedman, born Tuesday.
Esther and Jeremy Dalton of Lewiston, a son, Maxwell Wesley Gleen Dalton, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Eugene Cane and Jayme Ray Spiess-Leggat, both of Cottonwood.
James Gregory Lusich, of Kamiah, and Nickole Danielle Major, of Boise.
Ronald Steven Stamper and Angela Marie Oliver, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Desiree M. Isaacson against Rod O. Isaacson
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Tharin Helvik, 31, of Casper, Wyo., pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Dec. 16.
Shamika S. Jackson, 38, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Dec. 2.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Clinton D. Newbury, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, a felony, next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.
Johnathan M. Petersen Davis, 25, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, next court appearance is set for Nov. 2.
James A. Hust, 35, of Clarkston, second-degree burglary, first-degree property trafficking and second-degree theft, all felonies, sentenced to one year and one month in prison, credit for one year and one month served in Idaho and $1,600 in fines and fees.
Crime Reports
The driver’s side bumper on a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident on the 2500 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $400.
A Samsung Galaxy Note 8 cellphone was reportedly stolen at AutoZone at 1121 21st St. in Lewiston. The phone is valued at $500.
A white LG 5 cellphone was reportedly stolen from Boomtown at 516 Main St. in Lewiston. The phone is valued at $280.