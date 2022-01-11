Of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Levi Jarred Eastman, of Clarkston, and Julianna Marie Conklin, of Asotin.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Tiagh Carter and Caleb Carter.

Amanda Lacuesta and Gany Lacuesta Jr.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Magistrate Michelle M. Evans

Billy J. Henry, 28, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Robert C. Orr, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Andrew D. Brown, 31, of Lewiston, charged with stalking and being a persistent violator, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Josiah D. Broncheau-Cano, 23, Lewiston, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served.

Jennifer L. Graham, 39, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances, third-degree theft, sentenced to nine months in jail.

Tags