Of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Levi Jarred Eastman, of Clarkston, and Julianna Marie Conklin, of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tiagh Carter and Caleb Carter.
Amanda Lacuesta and Gany Lacuesta Jr.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Michelle M. Evans
Billy J. Henry, 28, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Robert C. Orr, 32, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Andrew D. Brown, 31, of Lewiston, charged with stalking and being a persistent violator, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Josiah D. Broncheau-Cano, 23, Lewiston, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, sentenced to three days in jail with credit for time served.
Jennifer L. Graham, 39, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances, third-degree theft, sentenced to nine months in jail.