Monday, July 20, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sophia and Karson Henry, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hazel Jane Henry, born Saturday.

Janell Coy and Danny Schroeder, of Clarkston, a daughter, Olivia Lynn Eloise Schroeder, born Saturday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Andrew Jay Zimmerman and Lisa Marie Westfall, both of Lewiston.

Bruce Elliott Hamilton, of Caldwell, and Kamryn Leeann Steele, of Nampa.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

David J. Neely against Jessica L. Neely

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Kent Merica

Sarah R. Robinson, aka Sarah R. Forsmann, 32, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 29.

Jaylee S. Luscombe, 20, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for July 29.

Crime Reports

The front bumper of a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run wreck in the drive-through of Wendy’s on the 1800 block of 21st Street in Lewiston. The damage was estimated at $500.

The back bumper of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run wreck at Magnolia Street Apartments on the 2900 block of Magnolia Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,000.

Tires, wheels, chains, lumber, wood pallets, tow hitches, grease guns, assorted tools, shovels and tool boxes were reportedly stolen from behind Harbor Freight on the 1900 block of 21st Street in Lewiston. The value of the items was estimated at $2,500.

