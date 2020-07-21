Of Monday, July 20, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sophia and Karson Henry, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hazel Jane Henry, born Saturday.
Janell Coy and Danny Schroeder, of Clarkston, a daughter, Olivia Lynn Eloise Schroeder, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Andrew Jay Zimmerman and Lisa Marie Westfall, both of Lewiston.
Bruce Elliott Hamilton, of Caldwell, and Kamryn Leeann Steele, of Nampa.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
David J. Neely against Jessica L. Neely
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Sarah R. Robinson, aka Sarah R. Forsmann, 32, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 29.
Jaylee S. Luscombe, 20, of Juliaetta, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for July 29.
Crime Reports
The front bumper of a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run wreck in the drive-through of Wendy’s on the 1800 block of 21st Street in Lewiston. The damage was estimated at $500.
The back bumper of a 2006 Chevrolet HHR was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run wreck at Magnolia Street Apartments on the 2900 block of Magnolia Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
Tires, wheels, chains, lumber, wood pallets, tow hitches, grease guns, assorted tools, shovels and tool boxes were reportedly stolen from behind Harbor Freight on the 1900 block of 21st Street in Lewiston. The value of the items was estimated at $2,500.