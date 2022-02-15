Of Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Miranda Felthauser and David Rogers, of Clarkston, a daughter, Evelyn Jean Alice Rogers, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Scott Wayne Cleveland and Kimberly D. Demeeleer, both of Lewiston.

Dennis Vaughn Nelson and Tina Emilie Andresen, both of Clarkston.

Rudolf Christopher Flores and Ashley Camille Browne, both of Lewiston.

Shane Gerald Hayes and Alecia Anne VanPelt, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Lance Kingsnorth Ross and Deborah Lynn Clairmont, both of Clarkston.

Michael Alexander Mistriel and Janice Kay Osborne, both of Clarkston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Hannah R. Barnes, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Carla M. Newson, 42, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Joshua C. Combs, 41, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

