Of Monday, Feb. 14, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Miranda Felthauser and David Rogers, of Clarkston, a daughter, Evelyn Jean Alice Rogers, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Scott Wayne Cleveland and Kimberly D. Demeeleer, both of Lewiston.
Dennis Vaughn Nelson and Tina Emilie Andresen, both of Clarkston.
Rudolf Christopher Flores and Ashley Camille Browne, both of Lewiston.
Shane Gerald Hayes and Alecia Anne VanPelt, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Lance Kingsnorth Ross and Deborah Lynn Clairmont, both of Clarkston.
Michael Alexander Mistriel and Janice Kay Osborne, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Hannah R. Barnes, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Carla M. Newson, 42, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.
Joshua C. Combs, 41, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.