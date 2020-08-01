Of Friday, July 31, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Nicole and Zachary Fleener, of Lewiston, a daughter, Miranda Jupiter Fleener, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Eric Alexander Casas and Rosalie Hoyos, both of Stites.
Eric James Wagenmann and Alisa Kristine Fischer, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Dakota R. Dudra against Hannah T. Dudra
Martha E.A. Ivey against Naethan M. Ivey
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Robert W. Hancock, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Jacqueline R. New, 41, of Asotin, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Fire Calls
Asotin County Fire Department members extinguished an 80-foot by 40-foot grass fire on the 2100 block of Critchfield Road in the Clarkston Heights at 9:43 p.m. Thursday night. The small grass fire threatened two homes, but firefighters extinguished the fire in five minutes and spent 10 minutes mopping up the scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Crime Reports
The front bumper of a 2010 Toyota Corolla was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run incident on the 1000 block of 12th Avenue in the alley behind it in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,500.
A 1999 homemade car trailer was reportedly stolen from the 3000 block of East Main Street in Lewiston. The trailer was valued at $1,500.
There was a reported theft of 180 hydrocodone pills and 60 Cymbalta pills from a residence on the 900 block of Park Avenue in Lewiston. The pills were valued at $840.
The passenger front fender was reportedly damaged on a 2000 Chrysler Sebring in a hit-and-run incident on the Interstate Bridge in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $500.