Of Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Candy Beyer and Christopher Smith, of Lapwai, a daughter, Mellony Elizabeth Smith, born Tuesday.
Shayna and Cory Hendrix, of Lewiston, a daughter, Haylee Jo Hendrix, born Tuesday.
Joely Longtin and Christopher Ebeck, of Clarkston, a daughter, Eva Marie Jo Ebeck, born Tuesday.
Kari Smith and Abraham Murillo, of Lewiston, a daughter, Azelia Margerita Jean Murillo, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Colin Patrick Flynn and Caitlin Alynn Brown, both of Mercer Island, Wash.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jennifer E. Grant and Richard Benjamin Grant
Amy Jacqueline Herres and Matthew Leland Herres
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Victoria R. Gray, 25, 734 E. Eighth St., Moscow, DUI, fined $866.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Morrisa N. Rankin, 28, 1411 Old Highway 95, Genesee, DUI, fined $866.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Lacy M. Whittington, 36, 608 Ninth St., Clarkston, DUI, fined $866.90, withheld judgment granted, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 days suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jadan A. Dahl, 23, 1225 14th Ave., Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25.
Nathan D. McLay, 36, 2014 11th Ave., Lewiston, charged with eluding, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.
Stephanie L. Wolski, 30, 7144 W. Trevor St., Rathdrum, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.
David J. Beeman, 39, 1703 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.
Crime Reports
A Lewiston resident’s dog had to have its eye surgically removed, costing $1,050, after it was shot with a BB gun in the resident’s backyard on the 3500 block of 15th Street in Lewiston. The breed, age and name of the dog were not included in reports. No suspect has been identified.
Two nail guns with a total value of $1,100 were reported stolen from a construction site on the 700 block of Sixth Street in Lewiston. A suspect has been identified and police are trying to locate him.