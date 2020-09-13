Of Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany and Dash Allbright of Clarkston, a daughter, Carmella Lee Allbright, born Friday.
Kerri and Nathaniel Sullivan of Lewiston, a son, Coleson Lee Richard Sullivan, born Friday.
Megan and Caleb Netting of Lewiston, a son, Cole Ronin Netting, born Friday.
Crime Reports
Various tools were reported stolen from 508 Beachey Street in Lewiston. The items were valued at approximately $1,200.
A Glock pistol, valued at $400, was reported stolen from a pickup truck in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue in Lewiston.