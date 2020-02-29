Of Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brooke and Joe Fliger, of Juliaetta, a daughter, Gentry Lea Fliger, born Thursday.
Michelle Thomason and Matthew Goodnight, of Cottonwood, a daughter, Harper Isabelle Goodnight, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew Paul Williams and Autumn Lee Raeder, both of Lewiston.
Michael Joseph Hoadley and Brittanie Ann Bloodsworth, both of Lewiston.
Alfred Dwight Kyle Augenstein and Amy Marie Chase, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Tayha R. Trimble and Austin R. Staley, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Brian R. Henderson, 23, 1411 Bryden Ave. No. 11, Lewiston, burglary and malicious injury to property, felonies, given withheld judgments, sentenced to two days in jail, credit for two days served.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Damian R. Comer, 27, 1383 Fair St., Clarkston, second-degree assault of a child (domestic violence), a felony, sentenced to 46 months in prison, $600 fine and placed on 18 months probation.
Jason D. Vaughn, 44, Asotin, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 240 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days in jail, $2,700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.