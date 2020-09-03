Of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Daniel Wayne Gaug and Britt Lee Nelson, both of Lewiston.

Merlin Lee Jones Jr., and Delisa Rae Rios, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Laura C. Hymas and Tyson L. Hymas

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Krystal L. Medlin, 40, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $285.50 in fines and fees, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for four years.

