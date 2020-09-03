Of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Wayne Gaug and Britt Lee Nelson, both of Lewiston.
Merlin Lee Jones Jr., and Delisa Rae Rios, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Laura C. Hymas and Tyson L. Hymas
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Krystal L. Medlin, 40, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $285.50 in fines and fees, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for four years.