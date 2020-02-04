Of Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jewl Kremposki, of Lewiston, a son, Jamenson Grant Arlen Kremposki, born Friday.
Kaylyn Hopla, of Lewiston, a son, Ezra Donald Hopla, born Saturday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rachael M. Benson against Shawn M. Benson.
Granted
Kaylan D. Watson and Malcom M.L. Watson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jennifer D. Baxter, 56, 1116 Ninth St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Jeremy G. Seaman, 32, 904 Hawthorne St., Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Brettanie D. Jaeger, 26, 3530 12th St., Apt. C, Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (heroin and methamphetamine), both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 12.
Tyler L. Anderson, 36, 1435 Bryden Drive, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, with a persistent violator sentence enhancement. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Heather M. Eickhoff, 26, 2106 Fourth Ave. North, Apt. 5, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Crime Reports
A window in a residence was broken in a reported burglary on the 1600 block of Grelle Avenue in Lewiston. Damage was estimated at $300.
The passenger door of 2019 Jeep Cherokee was reported dented in a hit-and-run incident on the 2600 block of Nez Perce Drive in the parking lot in front of Ross Dress for Less. Damage is estimated at $500.
A Prowler Carpet Extractor valued at $2,000 was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Vineyard Avenue in Lewiston.
A 26-foot ladder valued at $300 was reported stolen from a residence on the 3100 block of Seventh Street in Lewiston.
An acoustic guitar valued at $2,900 and a laptop computer valued at $500 were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Tomato Bros., 200 Bridge St., Clarkston.