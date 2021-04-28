Of Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan Woolery and Saul Isai Bonilla Licona I, of Lewiston, a son, Saul Isai Bonilla Licona II, born Monday.
Susan and Kelly Currie, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lynlee Sue Currie, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler John Carlson and Brittany Mycall Smith, both of Lake Oswego, Ore.
Shawn Richard Kelly, of Lewiston, and Jennifer Rae LaFord, of Clarkston.
Trevor Slade Massey and Emily Quinn Fry, both of Clarkston.
Marcus Willoughby Wiseley and Randi Arista Munson, both of Lewiston.
Justin Lee Eddins and Tasheena Anne Vicchrilli, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jacob N. Wantz, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 13.
Kayla R. Clark, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for June 17.
Heather M. Joepino, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentencing set for May 20.
Jamey A. Stricklin, 22, of Pomeroy, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 13.
Sativa M. Matheny, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 13.
HollyAnn Lamb, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentencing set for June 17.
Tiffany D. Thornton, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for May 20.
Treyton X.L. Mooneyham, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentencing set for May 20.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Walter E. Sanders, 43, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of eluding an officer in a motor vehicle with a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 5.
Judge Michelle Evans
William C. Warnock, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and credit for time served, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kurt E. Eberhardt, 66, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended and credit for time served, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Cole R. Chandler, 26, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 suspended and credit for time served, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kent P. Dotson, 46, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 120 days in jail with 115 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Nolan K. Keller, 28, of Genesee, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Nicholas D. Busch, 61, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 suspended and credit for time served, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Crime Reports
A 23-year-old Clarkston man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into multiple parked vehicles near Taco Time and other areas in Clarkston. Shortly after being released from jail, he was again taken into custody on the 800 block of Fifth Street, where he reportedly tried to get into the passenger side of an occupied pickup truck and continued to try the door handles of parked vehicles.
Vehicles and trailers were allegedly spray-painted on the 1300 block of Fair Street in Clarkston, and glass items were reportedly broken. Damage is estimated at $500.