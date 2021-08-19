Of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alisha Isbell and Joshua Dunlap, of Clarkston, a son, Samuel Dean Dunlap, born Tuesday.
Dana Kujala and George Swanger, of Moscow, a son, Jack Lucas Swanger, born Monday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Hope Turner and BeeJay Turner.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Eric Wilcox, 49, of Peck, charged with injury to children, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 15.
Kyle J. Groseclose, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.
Jason J. Shields, 42, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Aaron W. Perzee, 46, of Boise, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Brandon J. Page, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kent H. Eberhardt, 66, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 42 suspended and credit for 138 days served, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.