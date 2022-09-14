Of Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 1:49 am
Asotin County
Sipriano Ruben Barrera and Ayanna Tiemae Kershisnik, both of Lewiston.
Maddiysn Kay Stout and Laeton Ryan West, both of Lewiston.
Abigail Rose Auer, of Lewiston and Brandon Alex Ellibee, of Grangeville.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Alexis Jordan Bening and Brandon Kramer.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Clyde K. Ewing and Christy Marie Knutsen.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Mercedes A. Evenson, 30, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, credited with one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day of jail, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $859.70 in fees.
Douglas R. Hannan, 53, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail, suspended 50 days, credit with two days served, 96 hours of community service in lieu of eight days jail, 24 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days and pay $1,260.10 in fees.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Samantha J. Letzkus, 29, of Tacoma, charged with grand theft, a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Bounce Xiayavong, 36, of Tacoma, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony, Preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Holly A. Jones, 27, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Justin D. Smith, 24, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Darlena M. Stuart, 38, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Amanda S. White, 27, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Robert E. Rathbun, 59, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to felony DUI, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition lock.
Chase J. Weeks, 25, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary and third-degree theft.
Ronda D. Roy, 53, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree possessing stolen property and three counts of second-degree identity theft.
