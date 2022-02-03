Of Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Kristie Nicholson and Trevor Pike.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Darion W. Perrigo, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended, up to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Cole A. Roberts, 26, of Deary, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jessica J. Lohman, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jordan M. Heath, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Tommy C. Bramlett, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Shawn M. Sattler, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to injury to a child, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 suspended, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.
Joel J. Babino, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Josiah E. Fernandez, 24, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.