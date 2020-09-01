Of Monday, Aug. 31, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Sydney James N. St. Martin and Rachel Joy Jackson, both of Winchester.
Aaron Delayne Dooling and Lauren Nicole Evans, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Kylie Ann Peer and Creighton Newell Alford, both of Clarkston.
Megan Elizabeth Brown and Cordel Ray Thomason, both of Clarkston.
Chelsea Nicole Hernandez and Tyson Leighton Davis, both of Lapwai.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ryan Kennedy against Katelyn Kennedy
Marcie A. Syron against Derek M. Syron
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Dale B. Tinsley Jr., 52, of Butte, Mont., charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9.
Matthew R. Tournay, 38, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, persistent violator sentence enhancement, preliminary hearing set for Sept. 9.
Crime Reports
The driver’s side of a 2004 Hyundai Accent was damaged in a reported hit-and-run on the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $1,000.
A man tried to pass a counterfeit $100 at the Neighborhood Market at 1536 Main St. in Lewiston. The bill reportedly had Chinese writing on it.
A chain saw valued at $120, a trimmer valued at $160 and a tool valued at $40 were reported stolen from the backyard of a residence on the 900 block of Eighth Street in Clarkston.