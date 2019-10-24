Of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Andrea and Bruce McLaughlin, of Orofino, a daughter, Ally Joy McLaughlin, born Monday.

Danielle Norris and Isaac Rourick, of Lewiston, a son, Evver Jeremy Rourick, born Monday.

Abagale and Charles Pottenger, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lennox Joe Pottenger, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Michael Anthony Valli and Acacia Leticia Caren, both of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle M. Evans

Brian R. Henderson, 23, of Lewiston, charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of malicious injury to property, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 6.

