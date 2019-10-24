Of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Andrea and Bruce McLaughlin, of Orofino, a daughter, Ally Joy McLaughlin, born Monday.
Danielle Norris and Isaac Rourick, of Lewiston, a son, Evver Jeremy Rourick, born Monday.
Abagale and Charles Pottenger, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lennox Joe Pottenger, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Anthony Valli and Acacia Leticia Caren, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Brian R. Henderson, 23, of Lewiston, charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of malicious injury to property, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Nov. 6.