Of Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessica and Joshua Musika of Pullman, a daughter, Yvette Ofeina Lotu Mo’oni Latu Musika, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Billy Lee Swindoll and Tracy Lanore Fraser, both of Lewiston.
Daniel Scott Kennedy and Amber Nicole Hawthorne, both of Culdesac.
Asotin County
Dena Darlene Russell and Daniel Lee Spencer, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Jeannie L. McGary and Richard E. McGary.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael Reininger, 42, of Lewiston, charged with second DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 22.
Jeremy Bartz, 44, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 22.
Kyle Mercer, 32, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with a persistent violator enhancement. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Derick L. Covington-Schierman, 34, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle.
Kayla D. McCann, 33, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine.
Echo M. Wolf, 23, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, domestic violence, violation of a court order.
Conrad P. Breitenstein, 36, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, domestic violence.
Crime Reports
A burglary was reported in the former Bi-Mart building on the 500 block of Third Street in Clarkston. Vandalism inside the vacant building caused an estimated $800 in damage.
A room at Motel 6 on the 200 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston was reportedly vandalized, with damage estimated at $5,000. A broken toilet, sink, mirror, television and extensive damage throughout the room was reported.