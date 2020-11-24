Of Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Joely Longtin and Christopher Ebeck, of Clarkston, a son, Tate William Paul Ebeck, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Wayne Russell Eickhoff, of Lewiston, and Debra Jean Flugstad, of Juliaetta.

John Michael Tritz and Chasity Dawn Newman, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

John Michael Rusche and Helen Marie LeBoeuf, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Petra D. Rogers against Qun Xue

Teyanna F. Drews against Kathen D. Drews

Amanda K. Roth against Daniel L. Rodriguez

Emily M. Brubaker against Benjamin E. Brubaker

Robert M. Whitlock against Veronica Y. Whitlock

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Juan S. Contreras, 36, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.

