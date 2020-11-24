Of Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Joely Longtin and Christopher Ebeck, of Clarkston, a son, Tate William Paul Ebeck, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Wayne Russell Eickhoff, of Lewiston, and Debra Jean Flugstad, of Juliaetta.
John Michael Tritz and Chasity Dawn Newman, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
John Michael Rusche and Helen Marie LeBoeuf, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Petra D. Rogers against Qun Xue
Teyanna F. Drews against Kathen D. Drews
Amanda K. Roth against Daniel L. Rodriguez
Emily M. Brubaker against Benjamin E. Brubaker
Robert M. Whitlock against Veronica Y. Whitlock
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Juan S. Contreras, 36, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2.