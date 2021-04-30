Of Thursday, April 29, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Colton Timothy Clark and Amber Nicole Trantum, both of Lewiston.

Austin Jeramy Anderson and Cheyenne Nichole Gifford, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Chelsi R. Hough, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Judge Jay Gaskill

Jaysen P. Love, 33, of Dayton, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Robert J. Selzler, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Megan Y. Peterson, 34, of Moscow, third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 12.

Tags