Of Thursday, April 29, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Colton Timothy Clark and Amber Nicole Trantum, both of Lewiston.
Austin Jeramy Anderson and Cheyenne Nichole Gifford, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Chelsi R. Hough, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jaysen P. Love, 33, of Dayton, Wash., pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Robert J. Selzler, 59, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, suspended in lieu of four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Megan Y. Peterson, 34, of Moscow, third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 12.