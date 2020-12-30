Of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Carla Armstrong and Raymond Hazeltine, of Pullman, a son, Edward Thomas Hazeltine, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bryan Douglas Gillespie and DarbyAnne Elizabeth Lupton, both of Deary.
Michael Steven Kearns and Kiera Elizabeth Elliott, both of Richland.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Gerald F. Epley Jr., 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to fraud by issuing an insufficient funds check, a felony. Presentence hearing set for Feb. 3.
Gary A. Dillman, 49, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.