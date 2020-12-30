Of Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Carla Armstrong and Raymond Hazeltine, of Pullman, a son, Edward Thomas Hazeltine, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Bryan Douglas Gillespie and DarbyAnne Elizabeth Lupton, both of Deary.

Michael Steven Kearns and Kiera Elizabeth Elliott, both of Richland.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Gerald F. Epley Jr., 45, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to fraud by issuing an insufficient funds check, a felony. Presentence hearing set for Feb. 3.

Gary A. Dillman, 49, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.

Tags

Recommended for you