Of Monday, Aug. 17, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Genevieve and Nikolas Jackson of Lapwai, a daughter, Autumn Rose Virginia Jackson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Mark Anthony Miller of Asotin and Amanda Renee Smith of Lewiston.
Michael Steven Hollenbeck and Angela Marie Bohne Weston, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Shonna K. Noland, 49, of Reubens, charged with third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Andrea D. Ruddell, 39, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a jail, all felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Brent K. Johnson, 22, of Lewiston, charged with stalking, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Jessica A. Littleton, 38, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a financial transaction card, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Pamela G. Hill-Horrocks, 54, of Kamiah, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Elliot C. Jeffs, 46, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Arraigned Monday, no hearing set.
Wendy M. Buck, 28, of Everett, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Amy Walsh, 45, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.