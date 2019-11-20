Of Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachael Vickrey and Stephen Lavoie, of Anatone, a daughter, Sawyer Raye Renee Lavoie, born Saturday.
Ione Chimburas and Kenneth Louie-McGee, of Lewiston, a son, Wihinape Suuhghut Chimburas Louie-McGee, born Sunday.
Annakah and Austin Reisdorph, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Kyra Kailee Reisdorph, born Monday.
Crime Reports
A hand-held Nintendo gaming device was reported stolen sometime after the month of June from a home in the 600 block of Preston Avenue in Lewiston. The device is valued at $135.
Coins from a collection were reported stolen in the 3600 block of 16th Street in Lewiston. The missing coins were valued at $3,000.