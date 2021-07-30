Of Thursday, July 29, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Coryn Pepper and Cannon Lanier, of Kendrick, a daughter, Indigo Rynn Lanier, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Stacey Hurst and William Hurst
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Travis S. Allen, 25, of California, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in excess of 3 ounces, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail time, up to three years’ probation, 60 hours community service, restitution, fines and court costs.
Kyra L. Hantke, 27, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 5.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Keria A. Evans, 34, of California, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 24.