Of Thursday, July 29, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Coryn Pepper and Cannon Lanier, of Kendrick, a daughter, Indigo Rynn Lanier, born Wednesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Stacey Hurst and William Hurst

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Travis S. Allen, 25, of California, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in excess of 3 ounces, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail time, up to three years’ probation, 60 hours community service, restitution, fines and court costs.

Kyra L. Hantke, 27, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 5.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Keria A. Evans, 34, of California, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 24.

