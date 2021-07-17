Of Friday, July 16, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rebekah and Curtis Gump, of Lewiston, a daughter, Amelia Rose Gump, born July 4.
Jessica and John Savage, of Lenore, a daughter, Brooks Capri Savage, born July 4.
Ramona and Daniel White, of Lewiston, a daughter, Audrey Mabel White, born July 5.
Amanda and Jacob James, of Lewiston, a son, Rory Rye James, born July 5.
Cynthia Bishop and Cody Nelson, of Lewiston, a son, Kooper Blayne Nelson, born July 5.
Madyson Hight-Kies and Curtis Jones, of Clarkston, a daughter, Novah Rose-Mickel Jones, born July 5.
Marissa Brown and Cody Martress, of Lewiston, a son, River Andrew Martress, born Wednesday.
Holly Zweifel, of Orofino, a daughter, Isabella RoseLynn Zweifel, born Wednesday.
Branda and Joseph Orr, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kendall Jo Orr, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Noah Garrett Gilmore and Taylor Rose Strangio, both of Lewiston.
Timothy Boyd Conley and Jill Jeppson Neff, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Travis J. Rickman, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.
David D. Lawrence, 62, of Lewiston, charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for July 28.
Traffic Accidents
One person was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston following a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident that occurred at 7:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Elm Street, near the intersection with VanArsdol Street, in Clarkston, according to Whitcom Emergency Dispatch.