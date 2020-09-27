Of Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Karly and Matthew Lacey of Lewiston, a son, Jeremy Ray Lacey, born Friday.
Of Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jamie L. Barker, 24, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Warren J. Paul, 39, of Kamiah, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for one day served, $952.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Arnold V. Archer, 67, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 38 days suspended, credit for 22 days served, $952.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Dylan M. Walters, 24, of Clarkston, domestic battery in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, $187.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for 364 days.