Of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Amanda and Jerry Wilkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hope Maureen Wilkins, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Charles David Epling Jr., of Asotin, and Patricia Jean Reynolds, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Ciana A. Ball against Micah J. Economen.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Logan J. Crozier, 22, 1221 Seventh St., Clarkston, aggravated DUI, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison fixed and five years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 45 days in jail to be served on weekends, credit for two days served, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for seven years.

Richard J. Hamilton, 51, 1716 Main St. No. 226, Lewiston, aggravated battery, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison fixed, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 364 days in jail, credit for 196 days served, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for five years.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Tyrin L.W. Taylor, 21, 908 Second St., Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 4.

Tags

Recommended for you