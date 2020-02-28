Of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amanda and Jerry Wilkins, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hope Maureen Wilkins, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Charles David Epling Jr., of Asotin, and Patricia Jean Reynolds, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Ciana A. Ball against Micah J. Economen.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Logan J. Crozier, 22, 1221 Seventh St., Clarkston, aggravated DUI, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison fixed and five years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 45 days in jail to be served on weekends, credit for two days served, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for seven years.
Richard J. Hamilton, 51, 1716 Main St. No. 226, Lewiston, aggravated battery, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison fixed, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 364 days in jail, credit for 196 days served, 30 days of discretionary jail time and placed on probation for five years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tyrin L.W. Taylor, 21, 908 Second St., Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony, preliminary hearing set for March 4.