Of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Brittany Schneider and Kenneth Bradley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Seren Krista Rayne Bradley, born Friday.

Hannah and Travis Beck, of Lewiston, a son, Harlan Rae Beck, born Saturday.

Amanda Flinders and Cougar Ewing, of Lewiston, a daughter, Reign Sue Ewing, born Sunday.

Shanda and Nathan Mozingo, of Kamiah, a son, Waylon James Mozingo, born Sunday.

Destiny Bailey and Shane Silleman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ava Marie Silleman, born Sunday.

