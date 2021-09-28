Of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brittany Schneider and Kenneth Bradley, of Lewiston, a daughter, Seren Krista Rayne Bradley, born Friday.
Hannah and Travis Beck, of Lewiston, a son, Harlan Rae Beck, born Saturday.
Amanda Flinders and Cougar Ewing, of Lewiston, a daughter, Reign Sue Ewing, born Sunday.
Shanda and Nathan Mozingo, of Kamiah, a son, Waylon James Mozingo, born Sunday.
Destiny Bailey and Shane Silleman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ava Marie Silleman, born Sunday.