Of Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Valerie and Alan Aylward, of Lewiston, Maevyn Rae Lynee Aylward, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Earlene R. Burke against Charles V. Burke Jr.
Granted
Chance L. Hancock and Riley Hancock
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Shelley Jean Hutchinson and William Isaac Hutchinson
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kermit G. Dean, 49, of Lewiston, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.
Brandon S. Wilson, 34, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, a preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.
Lawsuits
Calvin and Kathie Auckerman have filed suit in 2nd District Court in Lewiston against Robert and Erin Yeats for alleged damages and injuries arising from an automobile accident at the intersection of 21st Street and 19th Avenue in Lewiston on Nov. 3, 2018.
Crime Reports
The front bumper on a 2015 Toyota Tundra received a small dent and 20 feet of vinyl fencing was damaged in a hit-and-run incident on the 1700 block of Powers Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated to be at least $300.
A window on the passenger side of a 2007 Toyota Camry was busted out in an incident of vandalism on the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $500.
The back window was shattered and a passenger side window had a hole in it on a 2012 Toyota Corolla in an incident of vandalism on the 1800 block of Birch Court in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $300.
A counterfeit $100 bill was seized by Lewiston police from a man who attempted to used it at Taco John’s at 99 Southway Ave. in Lewiston.