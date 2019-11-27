Of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ashley Cunnington and Christopher Sinclair, of Clarkston, a daughter, Leia Sue Sinclair, born Tuesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Samantha Horner and Steven Horner

Crime Reports

A window was reported smashed on a motorhome on the 1300 block of Grelle Avenue in Lewiston. The damage was valued at $250.

Mailboxes valued at $500 were reported run over and destroyed on the 1200 block of Bryden Avenue in Lewiston.

A Nissan Pathfinder was reported struck in a hit-and-run on the 1700 block of Main Street in Lewiston while it was parked Friday night. Damage to the bumper was $300.

A 2018 Toyota Corolla was reported struck in a hit-and-run on the 800 block of Linden Avenue in Lewiston. Damage to the bumper was $500.

A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at Zip Trip on the 1400 block of Main Street in Lewiston.

Sixteen buprenorphine pills valued at $320 were reported stolen from a residence on the 3200 block of Sixth Street in Lewiston.

Cash, credit card, debit card, driver’s license and a cellphone valued at $80 were reported stolen from a compartment of a wheelchair on the 1200 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you