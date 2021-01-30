Of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rebecca and Jeffrey Ball, of Kamiah, a son, Brayden Phillip Ball, born Thursday.
Taylor Beale and Dillon Armstrong, of Clarkston, a son, Alexander Dewayne Armstrong, born Thursday.
Brittany Carr and Wesley Renne, of Lewiston, a son, Waylon Brent Renne, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Gabriel Dean Thompson and Teyanna Faith Drews, both of Lewiston.
Carlos Eduardo Pelaez, of Shelby, Miss., and Danielle Nicole O’Brien, of Lewiston.
Erik Michael Wright and Tonya Jean O’Farrell, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Dwayne B. Pike, 61, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, heroin, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10.