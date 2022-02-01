Of Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jade Jasper and Michael Hendren, of Lewiston, a daughter, Paisley Kimberly Hendren, born Saturday.
Kaylee Reynolds and Levi Fowler, of Clarkston, a son, Jayce Devere Fowler, born Saturday.
Meka Beaver and Markus Schweizer Jr., of Clarkston, a son, Carter Schweizer, born Saturday.
Kristen and Shelby Willson, of Craigmont, a daughter, Taya Marie Willson, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Michelle M. Evans
Laci L. Wheeler, 40, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for March. 2
Kevin D. Wilson, 45, of Clearwater, changed with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9, and bond was set at $15,000.