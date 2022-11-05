Of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
Births
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:15 am
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelsey Lea and Corey Maltone, of Clarkston, a son, Parker Cash Maltone, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brandi Stamey and Joseph Stamey.
Granted
Benjamin Hunt and Karla Hunt.
Heather Kristin Inghram and Shane Alexander Romanoff.
David John Alexander and Dawn Marie S. Alexander.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Dakota C. Griggs, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic violence – battery, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $275.50 in fees.
Gary J. Hardin, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of sexually exploitative material of a child and enticing a child over the internet, both felonies. Sentenced to 5 years prison with retained jurisdiction 365 days to run concurrently and pay $1,091 in fees.
Lee G. Joyce, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation and pay $245.50 in fees.
Tyler P. Rodgers, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony, Sentenced to 1 year, 6 months to 3 years, 6 months prison, concurrent with another case, credited with 87 days served and pay $285.50 in fees.
Jordan L. Russell, 30, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1 year, 6 months prison, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50 in fees.
