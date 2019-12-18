Of Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Samantha Evans and Stone Andersen, of Lewiston, a son, Jaxon James Evans-Andersen, born Monday.
Cyleen and Eric Zander, of Lewiston, a son, William Alan Zander, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ronald Wayne Grove and Sonja Leigh Kulstad-Hurst, both of Kamiah.
Asotin County
Jo Lynn Carey, of Clarkston, and James Edward Mason, of Medical Lake, Wash.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Don G. Warren, 64, 912 13th St., Clarkston, DUI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for 10 days served, $1,614.42 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended one year, and two years’ probation.
Tammie S. Walker, 50, Hillsboro, Ore., DUI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $716.90 in fines and fees, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, probation for six months.
Luke E. Rauch, 23, 1821 17th Ave., Lewiston, DUI, sentenced to 70 days in jail, 60 days suspended, $1,238.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days in jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days, probation for two years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Gary Libey
Dakota J. Garb, 23, no address given, second-degree rape, third-degree assault, sentenced to 100 months in prison.
September L. Denison, 35, 1505 Elm St., Clarkston, possession of heroin, sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 days converted to 216 hours of community service.
Nicholas S. Roy, 49, 2132 Hillyard Drive, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Justin S. Newhouse, 29, 1294 Sycamore St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree attempted robbery, possession of methamphetamine.
Chad M. Breshears, 43, 1620 Chestnut St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to violation of a court order, domestic violence.
Michael A. Williams, 32, Juliaetta, pleaded innocent to two counts unlawful possession of a firearm.
Joshua O. Klein, 41, 1245 12th St., Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for seven days served, remaining 23 days converted to 184 hours of community service.
Apollo G. Warnock, 40, Coos Bay, Ore., pleaded innocent to residential burglary, second-degree attempted robbery.
Isaiah Z. Hudson, 22, Asotin, pleaded innocent to first-degree extortion, second-degree assault with special deadly weapon enhancement, first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree attempted burglary, both with special deadly weapon enhancements.
Joshua S. Law, 18, 503 Del Sol Lane, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to first-degree extortion, second-degree assault with special deadly weapon enhancement, first-degree attempted robbery and first-degree attempted burglary, both with special deadly weapon enhancements.
Garth M. Bean, 28, 1660 Ashley Drive, Clarkston, possession of heroin, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, sentenced to six months inpatient treatment under residential drug offender sentencing alternative, followed by 24 months of community custody, 90 days served.
Sean M. Thompson, 20, last known address 611 Fair St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to failure to register as a sex offender.
Kimberly N. Hulett, 32, 2931 Mayfair Drive, Lewiston, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, sentenced to six months on each count to run concurrently at Garfield County Jail.
Jason L. Sullivan, 33, 1505 15th St., Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, carrying a concealed pistol without a license.
Madora D. Harrelson, 48, Uniontown, charged with third-degree assault, interference with a health care facility.
Lonnie W. Brown, 37, Asotin, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine.
Crime Reports
The rear passenger door of a 2018 Toyota Tundra was reported damaged in a hit-and-run collision in the Rosauers Supermarket parking lot at 300 Thain Road. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $300.
Blank checks were reportedly stolen from the glove box of a vehicle parked on the 1200 block of Libby Street, and one of the checks was forged for $400 at the Clarkston Walmart P1FCU branch.
Several silver coins valued at $700 were reported stolen from a residence on the 1200 block of Libby Street.