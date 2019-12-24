Of Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ciara and Corey Delp, of Lewiston, a son, Elliott Dean Delp, born Sunday.

Andrea Cooley and Jesse Haning, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lydia Elise Nova Haning, born Sunday.

Kristen and Patrick Dondero, of Clarkston, a daughter, Delaney Quinn Dondero, born Sunday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Amity A. Simpson against Jason J. Simpson

Allyson J.R. Shuey against Isaiah A. M. Walsh

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Cameron M. Lozon, 41, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 3.

Crime Reports

An Escort Smart radar detector, Starkey Mobile Medical Cleaning Kit, two pairs of Oakley sunglasses with a total value of $3,200 were reported stolen from a Dodge pickup truck on the 6600 block of Wapiti Drive in Lewiston.

A blued Ruger handgun and a pair of Oakley sunglasses with a total value of $349 were reported stolen from 2015 Ford F-150 on the 7500 block of Pheasant Chase Drive in Lewiston.

Simmons binoculars, prescription safety glasses and a Stanley tool case with a total value of $650 were reported stolen from a 2005 Dodge pickup truck on the 1900 block of Pheasant Flats Drive in Lewiston.

