Of Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ciara and Corey Delp, of Lewiston, a son, Elliott Dean Delp, born Sunday.
Andrea Cooley and Jesse Haning, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lydia Elise Nova Haning, born Sunday.
Kristen and Patrick Dondero, of Clarkston, a daughter, Delaney Quinn Dondero, born Sunday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Amity A. Simpson against Jason J. Simpson
Allyson J.R. Shuey against Isaiah A. M. Walsh
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Cameron M. Lozon, 41, of Lapwai, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 3.
Crime Reports
An Escort Smart radar detector, Starkey Mobile Medical Cleaning Kit, two pairs of Oakley sunglasses with a total value of $3,200 were reported stolen from a Dodge pickup truck on the 6600 block of Wapiti Drive in Lewiston.
A blued Ruger handgun and a pair of Oakley sunglasses with a total value of $349 were reported stolen from 2015 Ford F-150 on the 7500 block of Pheasant Chase Drive in Lewiston.
Simmons binoculars, prescription safety glasses and a Stanley tool case with a total value of $650 were reported stolen from a 2005 Dodge pickup truck on the 1900 block of Pheasant Flats Drive in Lewiston.