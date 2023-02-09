Of Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
Births
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brianna and Brandon Vantosky, of Lewiston, a daughter, Josephine Nichole Vantosky, born Saturday.
Whitney and Lee Harding, of Lewiston, a son, Hutch Milan Harding, born Saturday.
Debbie Webb and Gracen Christensen, of Grangeville, a son, Kaden Axel Christensen, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brandon Nicoulas Baker and Jessica Roechelle Lowe, of Clarkston.
Tracy Leroy Hill and Shonna Kylene Noland, of Reubens.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Luke Corder and Shelby Corder.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jenni K. Casey, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 90 days jail with 84 days suspended and credited with 1 day, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, supervised probation, 24 months, driver’s license suspended, 180 days, and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Thomas J. Flodin, 34, of Genesee, charged with DUI, a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 22.
Ashley M. Wiberg, 33, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Feb. 22.
Superior Court
Asotin County
John W. Meacham, 50, Juliaetta, three counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 45 days in jail, credit for time served, remaining 24 days converted to 192 hours of community service.
Joseph E. Jordan, 21, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, credit for six days served, remaining 24 days converted to 192 hours of community service.
Derek T. Bonnalie, 46, Clarkston, retail theft with special circumstances, second-degree theft, sentenced to two months in jail.
Nicholas W. Lins, 42, Lewiston, forgery, sentenced to three months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
