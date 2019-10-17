Of Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sheena and Mark Skogrand, of Lewiston, a daughter, Isabell Rose Skogrand, born Tuesday.
Shelby and Stefan Kraft, of Clarkston, a daughter, Maisie Raine Kraft, born Monday.
Karra Robinson and Jason Semmes, of Clarkston, a son, Jax Randall Semmes, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
William Roger Graham, of Lenore, and Mary Deobrah Cermak, of Lewiston.
Leon Richard Alberts and Kristen Elaine Newton, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Hailey P. Gustin, 19, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
Jonathan L. Pope, 23, unknown address, charged with attempted burglary and grand theft, both felonies, for allegedly stealing about $3,000 from a file cabinet. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
Rian A. Anders, 30, 224 Ninth St., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
Amanda J. Austin, 36, 1116 Main St., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, burglary and grand theft, all felonies, for trying to allegedly steal about $3,000 from a file cabinet. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
Stacey B. Tate, 51, 105 Front St., Albion, Wash., charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Nov. 5.
Layne C. Martin, 35, 2244 Benson Road, Kenton, Wash., charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of stolen financial transaction card, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 23.
Timothy L.A. Holly, 21, 2322 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony, for allegedly possessing a stolen car valued at about $4,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6.
Crime Reports
An unlocked truck was entered and multiple items were reported stolen, including hunting knives, four rolls of quarters, a metric tool kit, a hatchet and a maul, with a total value of $150.
A male Nez Perce County Jail inmate reportedly smashed the screen of a kiosk used to make calls but the inmate was then sent to a minimum security prison. Upon his return from the prison program, charges of injury to a jail are set to be filed.