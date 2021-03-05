Of Thursday, March 4, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Johanna Ponce and Lane Hartwig, of Lewiston, a son, Reid Tyberious Pantaleon Maurice Hartwig, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Nicole Rashelle Roberts and Richard Lewis Combs II
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Trenton N.L. Kasper, 21, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to four years probation.
David R. Smith, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third violation of a no-contact order, a felony. Sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to three years probation and court costs.
Heather M. Eickhoff, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, court costs and restitution.
Katryna A. Dobler, 20, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to two to five years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, court costs and restitution.
Benjamin M. Kambitsch, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to five years probation, court costs and restitution.