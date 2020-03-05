Of Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachel and Ryo Nakano, of Lewiston, a daughter, Yuzuka Crane Nakano, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brent Alan Starr and Kateria Elizabeth Yeater, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Allison M. Wright against Jason R. Wright.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Cameron M. Lozon, 42, Lapwai, DUI, a felony, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 30 days discretionary jail time, driver’s license suspended for two years, $590.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Michael B. Cottrell (aka Michael B. Fields), 33, 432 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, both felonies, sentenced to three years in prison, credit for 66 days served and $245.50 in fines and fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Dale B. West, 39, 402 Fourth St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 11.
Traffic Accidents
A 45-year-old Lewiston woman was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle near Clemans Road and Master’s Drive. The woman, whose name was not released, works as a traffic control flagger, police said. Asotin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.
One person was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occured at around 3:19 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 13th Street and Maple Street in Clarkston, according to Whitcom Emergency Dispatch. No additonal information was made available Wednesday evening.
Crime Reports
The driver’s door on a 2017 Ford Explorer was damaged in a hit-and-run collision at Strike and Spare on the 200 block of Thain Road in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $3,000.